Nawaz Sharif will take country out of quagmire, asserts Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will take the country out of the quagmire.

The PML-N Punjab Women Youth Wing leaders called on Ms Nawaz and apprised the latter of the performance of the women’s youth wing.

Expressing her thoughts, Ms Nawaz praised PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying, “When Nawaz Sharif was in power, he took the country out of the vortex. Nawaz Sharif will once again provide relief to the masses and address their problems in line with the ballooning inflation and inflated power bills.”

“The masses would not have to face their woes if the process of development started by Nawaz Sharif was not stopped,” Ms Nawaz rued.

She lamented the challenges faced by the masses due to ballooning inflation and inflated electricity bills.

Earlier on Thursday, Ms Nawaz lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, she said: “The PTI chief has been exposed in accordance with the evidence. The PTI chief had been given many opportunities to prove his innocence, but he kept on escaping the courts.”

She asserted, “The case, which the PTI chief is facing, is quite different from the case, which PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had faced on the basis of the political vendetta.”

“The PTI chief has been kept in much better condition, unlike the other thieves,” Ms Nawaz maintained.

Speaking about the cases faced by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Ms Nawaz rued: “Nawaz Sharif was convicted in the bogus cases”.