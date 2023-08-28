Cipher case: Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s physical remand extended by two days

A special court formed to hear the cases under the Official Secrets Act extended the physical remand of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case for two days.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was brought to the Official Secrets Act Court located in the Judicial Complex upon the completion of his three-day physical remand.

The case was heard by Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain.

FIA Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi requested for Qureshi’s physical remand for another five days, while the defence lawyer opposed the appeal.

After hearing the arguments of the parties concerned, the court handed over Qureshi to the FIA on physical remand for two more days.

The judge remarked that if there is no progress in the case, no further physical remand will be given.