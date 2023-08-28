IESCO announces installment plans for electricity bills

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, the Chief Executive of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), has issued a directive to all company offices to introduce installment plans for customers facing difficulties in paying their electricity bills in full.

In addition to the installment plans, the due dates for electricity bill payments are being extended to accommodate the convenience of customers.

Dr. Amjad Khan encouraged IESCO customers to reach out to the relevant Sub-Divisional Offices, Revenue Offices, or Customer Service Centers if they have any inquiries or concerns regarding their bills.

However, the recent announcement coincides with ongoing protests across the country due to inflated electricity bills.

On Monday, hundreds of people gathered outside the IESCO office in Rawalpindi to protest against the high charges. The protests have been ongoing for four days in various parts of the country.

In response to the growing unrest, IESCO officials have taken measures to enhance security by involving the police as a precaution.

Demonstrators have been vocal in expressing their dissatisfaction with the electric utility company, demanding reductions in the substantial charges or vowing to withhold bill payments.

These protests come in the midst of broader economic challenges, with citizens already grappling with significant inflation.

The public demonstrations are widespread, spanning cities including Sargodha, Hafizabad, Vehari, Arifwala, Bahawalnagar, Hyderabad, Gujrat, Multan, Chichawatni, Mandi Bahauddin, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Pakpattan, Mansehra, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Lodhran, and Sheikhupura.

Protest participants encompass members of civil society, both men and women, as well as traders, farmers, and representatives from the legal and business sectors.

Amidst soaring electricity prices and increased taxes, the public demonstrations underscore the growing frustration of citizens grappling with economic challenges and price hikes.