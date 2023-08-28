Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Tech » Science

WATCH: simulation of tiny black hole’s close approach to Earth

Don’t lose sleep over black holes gate-crashing
Samaa Web Desk Aug 28, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Buckle up, space fans! We’ve got a mind-bending simulation that’s both awe-inspiring and a tad spine-tingling. Imagine a world where Earth meets a pint-sized black hole – a scenario as rare as winning the lottery twice.

Black holes, those gravity-loaded spots where even light fears to tread, take center stage. In this cosmic “what if,” a teensy black hole with Earth’s mass creates chaos. As our planet waltzes too close, gravity starts the stretchy “spaghettification” dance – think taffy-pulled Earth.

Hold onto your seats because bits of our beloved planet become cosmic confetti, painting the sky with fiery reds and blacks. The plot twist? The debris isn’t devoured; it’s flung outward in an explosive exit, giving Earth an unplanned rocket boost.

But let’s keep it real – this is cosmic fantasy. The chances of this cosmic tango? Slimmer than slim. Yet, it’s a visual rollercoaster reminding us that while black holes are the universe’s heavyweight champs, Earth’s been safe and sound in its orbit for ages.

Love brain-twisting simulations? There’s a buffet – from facing a jet engine’s pull to leaping off pyramids. So, don’t lose sleep over black holes gate-crashing. Enjoy the show, keep exploring the cosmos, and let’s hope our closest black hole encounter remains on screen.

earth

SIMULATION

BLACKHOLE

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular