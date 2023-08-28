WATCH: simulation of tiny black hole’s close approach to Earth

Buckle up, space fans! We’ve got a mind-bending simulation that’s both awe-inspiring and a tad spine-tingling. Imagine a world where Earth meets a pint-sized black hole – a scenario as rare as winning the lottery twice.

Black holes, those gravity-loaded spots where even light fears to tread, take center stage. In this cosmic “what if,” a teensy black hole with Earth’s mass creates chaos. As our planet waltzes too close, gravity starts the stretchy “spaghettification” dance – think taffy-pulled Earth.

Hold onto your seats because bits of our beloved planet become cosmic confetti, painting the sky with fiery reds and blacks. The plot twist? The debris isn’t devoured; it’s flung outward in an explosive exit, giving Earth an unplanned rocket boost.

But let’s keep it real – this is cosmic fantasy. The chances of this cosmic tango? Slimmer than slim. Yet, it’s a visual rollercoaster reminding us that while black holes are the universe’s heavyweight champs, Earth’s been safe and sound in its orbit for ages.

Love brain-twisting simulations? There’s a buffet – from facing a jet engine’s pull to leaping off pyramids. So, don’t lose sleep over black holes gate-crashing. Enjoy the show, keep exploring the cosmos, and let’s hope our closest black hole encounter remains on screen.