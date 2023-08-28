Masses take to streets across country against whopping electricity bills

A wave of nationwide protests has swept across Pakistan as disgruntled citizens took to the streets to voice their grievances against exorbitant electricity bills.

The escalating bills have driven people from various cities and towns to unite in demanding the elimination of what they view as excessive taxes embedded within their electricity charges.

Jhang

In Jhang, the protest against soaring electricity bills saw a united front of traders and citizens. Businessmen and residents have collectively declared their refusal to pay their electricity bills until the additional taxes are removed.

The demonstration, which stretched from Rail Bazar Chowk to Fawara Chowk, witnessed passionate protests, with participants demanding a refund of the extra taxes imposed.

Layyah

Layyah, too, witnessed citizens rallying against the surge in electricity costs. The protest gained momentum with the active participation of the business community, civil society members, and laborers at Chowk-e-Azam.

Roads were blocked, creating inconvenience for commuters, while local businesses closed shop in solidarity.

Malakand

Batkhela and Dargai in Malakand experienced demonstrations against the surging electricity bills. Protesters took to the streets, erecting barricades to voice their opposition to the rising costs.

Khushab

Joharabad in Khushab echoed with the collective demands of civil society and traders for an immediate withdrawal of the additional charges on their electricity bills.

Shop owners joined the protest by closing their businesses, while a rally against WAPDA (Water and Power Development Authority) further underscored the discontent.

Chichhwatani

Chichawatani’s legal fraternity declared a complete boycott of the courts, citing their rejection of the electricity bills and the accompanying tax burden. This move has led to considerable disruptions and difficulties within the local judicial system.

Pindi Bhattian

Pindi Bhattian residents descended upon the streets, protesting against the escalating electricity rates and additional taxes.

The demonstrators surrounded the WAPDA office, voicing their grievances through slogans and even burning their electricity bills. The WAPDA office staff reportedly locked themselves inside in response.

Hafizabad

In Hafizabad, Anjuman Tajran led a protest against the rising electricity bills, joined by civil society members and traders.

The protesters expressed their frustration by setting fire to electricity bills, demanding relief from the heavy financial burden.

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi witnessed a fourth consecutive day of protests, with hundreds of citizens expressing their discontent by surrounding the Bakra Mandi grid station.

They burned their bills in a symbolic act of defiance, decrying the taxing nature of electricity bills. The protests led to traffic disruptions, prompting the involvement of law enforcement.

Gujranwala

In Gujranwala, protesters set tires ablaze and blocked Pasrur Road, effectively halting traffic. Their chants against the government reverberated through the streets as they demanded relief from high electricity prices and overbilling.

The nationwide protests reflect a growing sense of frustration among the Pakistani populace over the soaring electricity bills. Citizens from diverse backgrounds are standing united in their demand for the removal of what they perceive as unjust additional taxes on their electricity charges.

As these demonstrations continue to gain momentum, the government faces mounting pressure to address the grievances and provide relief to its citizens.