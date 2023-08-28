Foreigners harassed in KP: Police claims put tourists in the wrong

Jamrud police have denied allegations by foreign couple which claimed that they were harassed by the law enforcement agency. Rather, the police say that the couple misbehaved with them.

Local social media posts accused the police of mistreating foreign tourists and attempting to take their photographs without their consent. The images of the distressed and tearful woman have since gone viral, sparking outrage and criticism towards the police.

The incident occurred in Jamrud area of Khyber District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on August 27.

However, Jamrud police station In-Charge Amin Akbar told SAMAA DIGITAL that the tourists did not cooperate with the police despite visiting a sensitive area. He turned down allegations that the foreigners were harassed or mistreated.

What really happened?

The police in-charge said that the police received information about presence of two foreign tourists in the area.

Ensuing, Akbar said he sent his subordinate to the location and went there himself too for arranging security for visitors.

According to the police officer, a crowd of locals had gathered there. He added the tourists were scared and so the police dispersed the crowd first and asked foreigners to accompany them to the police station. However, they refused.

Akbar said it is mandatory for foreign tourists to obtain No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the police due to security reasons.

He added that the tourists refused to provide the police with their no-objection certificate (NOC) and other travel documents, so the police could not provide them with security. The tourists also refused to take security from the police.

The police officer maintained that the tourists misbehaved with the police, not the other way around.

When asked why a foreign tourist would do that, the official responded that the visitors were perhaps angry over photos captured by the police.

He explained that he took their photos to send to his superiors as proof that the tourists had refused security, in case anything happened to them.

Akbar said that other people present on the occasion may have taken pictures showing tearful female tourist, which later went viral on social media.

He claimed that he did not even have a word with the woman, and she might have been distressed and scared by the crowd.

To a question, the police official said that the police did not receive any information from immigration department or from provincial capital Peshawar about the tourists, as they had not obtained NOC. He added that the male was a Russian citizen and the woman was a Kazakh citizen.

Akbar said that foreign tourists often visit the area and there have been no such incidents where tourists were harassed or mistreated either by locals or administration.

Khyber police also told SAMAA DIGITAL that the foreigners were denied entry to Afghanistan at Torkham border due to expired visa and other incomplete travel documents. Later, they were handed over to Peshawar police.