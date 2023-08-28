BHC grants relief to Imran Khan in hate speech case

The Balochistan High Court has ruled the non-bailable warrant issued for PTI Chairman Imran Khan as illegal in the hate speech case.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar and Justice Gul Hasan, heard the case on Monday.

Advocate Iqbal Shahid, representing Imran Khan, presented before the court during the proceedings and requested the dismissal of the case against his client.

Furthermore, the high court has also quashed the First Information Report (FIR) filed against Imran Khan, which was originally registered at the Bijli Road police station.

The FIR, dated March 5, 2023, invoked multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including Section 124 A (Sedition), Section 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups), and Section 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief).

Additionally, Section 20 of the Electronic Crime Act, 2016, was also cited in the FIR.