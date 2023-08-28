Imran Khan provided chicken, mutton cooked in desi ghee in jail: report

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been provided better facilities in Attock Jail.

The attorney general’s office has submitted a report to the Supreme Court regarding the facilities provided to the former prime minister in the jail.

According to sources, Imran Khan is served desi chicken cooked in desi ghee on his request.

He is also provided mutton prepared in desi ghee, according to the report.

Also Read: Verdict on Imran Khan’s appeal against sentence will be announced today: IHC CJ

The sources quoted the report as saying that the suspect himself pays for being provided food at his request.

The PTI chief has been provided better class facilities in jail, the report stated, adding that the suspect has been given all the facilities according to the jail manual, rules and law.

Imran Khan is allowed to walk in the corridor in front of the jail, as per the report.

The details are part of the report that the Supreme Court had demanded on the facilities being provided to Imran Khan in jail.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court is hearing Imran Khan’s appeal against his sentence in the Toshakhana criminal case.