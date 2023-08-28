Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 1PM | 28 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 1PM | 28 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Aug 28, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 1PM | 28 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended LHC orders NEPRA chairman to decide pleas against electricity bills within 21 days Imran Khan provided chicken, mutton cooked in desi ghee in jail: report Dengue outbreak triggers alarm in Islamabad Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Wahaj and Yumna to star together in another project? Crypto tax rules overhauled by Biden administration: what’s new Five of a family returning from Umrah die in Saudi crash