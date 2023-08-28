Dengue outbreak triggers alarm in Islamabad

The dengue fever is witnessing a rapid upsurge in Islamabad, with an additional 11 cases having been reported within a span of 24 hours.

As per the latest report, the cumulative count of dengue-infected patients in the capital city has now escalated to 61.

Throughout this year, statistics reveal that 77% of the dengue-affected individuals are males, while the remaining 23% are females.

In the latest count, five new cases emerged from rural areas, whereas six fresh cases were recorded in the urban sectors of Islamabad during the past 24 hours.

This escalation in cases has pushed the total number of dengue infections in the rural localities of Islamabad to 37.

Presently, at least two dengue patients are undergoing treatment at the PIMS Hospital, the primary healthcare facility in the region.

Health authorities are actively monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to curb the spread of the disease.