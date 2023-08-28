Pakistan’s debt profile: Growing reliance on global lenders

In a recent analysis of Pakistan’s economic challenges, experts have raised concerns about the country’s escalating debt profile, which has become a topic of intense debate, sparking fears of a potential default.

The history of Pakistan’s economic struggles, dating back to its independence in 1947, is closely intertwined with its reliance on foreign debt, and recent data paints a worrisome picture.

At the time of partition, both India and Pakistan were grappling with dire economic conditions. Pakistan inherited a significant share of colonial India’s revenue and military assets, setting the stage for its future fiscal priorities.

Over the years, Pakistan’s engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been extensive, with a staggering 22 IMF programs since 1958. In stark contrast, neighboring India and Bangladesh have approached the IMF far less frequently.

External debt: Pakistan’s Reliance on foreign borrowing

In a concerning development, according to an analysis issued by Pakistan’s tax consultancy firm, Pakistan’s external debt has surged from USD 48.4 million in Fiscal Year 2014 to a staggering USD 76.9 million in Fiscal Year 2023. Similarly, the total government debt has skyrocketed from PKR 15.8 trillion to PKR 60.8 trillion during the same period.

This dramatic increase can be attributed, in part, to the devaluation of the Pakistani currency, which has made servicing foreign debt more expensive.

Credit: Wajid Ali/Samaa Digital

Domestic debt: Pakistan’s burden from wiithin

Furthermore, the total government debt has surged to PKR 60,840 billion in FY23 from PKR 15,784 billion in FY14. This sharp increase can be attributed to the fact that as Pakistan’s exchange rate weakens, it requires a larger amount of its currency to repay its foreign debt. Consequently, this has had a detrimental impact on Pakistan’s fiscal position over the past five years, leading to a substantial rise in the fiscal deficit.

This decline has made servicing debts more costly for Pakistan.

Additionally, only PKR 858 billion in revaluation took place in FY21, largely due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and short-lived influxes of speculative capital, often referred to as “hot money.” Unfortunately, these funds proved to be detrimental to Pakistan’s economy in the subsequent years following FY21.

Exchange rate plummets

Credit: Wajid Ali/Samaa Digital

The exchange rate has plummeted to 300.0 PKR/USD in FY23 and 204.38 PKR/USD in FY22, significantly impacting debt repayment costs.

Credit: Wajid Ali/Samaa Digital

As Pakistan grapples with its mounting debt and devaluation challenges, experts emphasize the urgent need for prudent financial decisions and effective debt management. Additionally, there is a call to focus on policies aimed at boosting the economy to ensure long-term financial stability.

The question now looms large: Can Pakistan navigate its way out of this mounting debt crisis, or is a potential default on the horizon? The nation’s economic future hinges on the decisions made in the coming months and years.