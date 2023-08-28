Bitcoin holds firm at $26,000 despite modest increases; market volatility continues

Bitcoin has demonstrated a marginal upturn of 0.31% in its value on the first working day of the week. Despite this fractional gain, it did not bring any significant alteration to the valuation of BTC, the premier cryptocurrency.

At the juncture of drafting this, the digital asset was transacting at $26,048. During the weekend, the value of Bitcoin dipped by $27, aligning itself with the present market inertia.

Ether, having been ensnared in a period of losses for a consecutive stretch of days, managed to muster a minor increment on this Monday. The present worth of ETH currently stands at $1,648, indicating a growth of 3.18%.

In the wake of Bitcoin and ETH, a variety of other cryptocurrencies succeeded in garnering profits on the present day.

These encompass Tether, Binance Coin, USD Coin, Cardano, Solana, and Polygon.

Further cryptocurrencies that exhibited upward mobility include Bitcoin Cash, Monero, Cronos, Zcash, and Cartesi.

The collective market capitalization of the cryptocurrency realm observed a rise of 0.05% within the preceding 24 hours, positioning itself around the rather precarious mark of $1.05 trillion, as indicated by data from CoinMarketCap.

Simultaneously, the gauge of crypto market sentiment, known as the fear and greed index, continues to linger within the domain of fear, recording a score of 39/100, signifying a slight uptick since the previous day.

Numerous cryptocurrencies, however, were unable to partake in the gains procured by Bitcoin and Ether on this Monday, instead settling in the negative terrain of the price chart.

Ripple, Dogecoin, Tron, Polkadot, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Avalanche, and Stellar — all displayed declines on this Monday.

Chainlink, Binance USD, Uniswap, Cosmos, and Elrond also experienced setbacks.

Shifting focus, the United States Treasury Department has published an extensive proposal spanning nearly 300 pages, outlining regulations and taxation pertaining to the realm of cryptocurrencies.

While the proposal offers clarifications for specific definitions, it has also encountered substantial criticism from the cryptocurrency ecosystem. One notable critique pertains to the seeming impracticality of enforcing tax-reporting compliance within the decentralized operations of the crypto sphere.