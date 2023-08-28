Soaring dollar continues ascent against PKR

The Pakistani rupee continued its losing streak against the US dollar, hitting an all-time low of 301.75 in the interbank market during the intraday trade on Monday (today).

The American currency’s upward trajectory against the Pakistani rupee shows no signs of slowing down as at the start of the new business week, the dollar surged by 75 paisas, reaching a staggering 301.75 rupees, according to currency dealers.

Last week, the rupee demonstrated consistent weakness, recording losses in all five trading sessions and ultimately reaching an unprecedented low of 301 against the US dollar.

This resulted in a 1.7% decline in the currency’s value relative to the greenback.