Petition in high court against sealing of Tamaseel Theatre in Lahore

The Lahore High Court heard a petition against the closure of the famed Tamaseel Theatre in Lahore.

The court ordered the petitioner’s lawyer to submit his power of attorney.

“Submit the authority letter so that we know you are an office-bearer of the association,” the court remarked.

The application will be heard by the court after that.

The Punjab home secretary and Lahore commissioner along with others have been made party in the application.

Also Read: Commercial theatre banned at Alhamra Art Centre

The petitioner stated that Tamaseel Theatre exhibits play for the entertainment of the public. On August 24, the police, headed by Lahore commissioner, raided the illegal theatre and on its way back, sealed Tamaseel Theatre.

The petition further stated that the police did not have the legal authority to seal the theatre.

It further sought a court order for the police to de-seal the premises.

On August 25, caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said over 10 mega commercial theatres of Lahore division were sealed for violating the Drama Act (Dramatic Performances Act 1876).

He said they will be allowed to reopen after the implementation of the new rules.

Talking to the media, the minister had said that after repeated warnings, theatre owners and drama producers had submitted written assurances to the Lahore commissioner that they would not promote obscenity. But these assurances proved false.

He said the Punjab government was then forced to seal more than 10 theatres. The owners of Tamaseel, Al-Falah, Shama, Naz, Mehfil and Sitara theatres in Lahore had also submitted written guarantees.

However, when these theatres were raided, they were found violating the Drama Act so they were sealed for an indefinite period.