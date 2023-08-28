New Zealand’s Kane Williamson faces two-week countdown to prove World Cup fitness

In a bid to secure his spot in the upcoming one-day World Cup set to begin in October, New Zealand’s cricket captain, Kane Williamson, has been given a crucial two-week deadline to demonstrate his fitness.

Williamson had suffered a cruciate ligament injury in his right knee while playing for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League back in April.

The 33-year-old batsman has made significant strides in his recovery and has resumed batting in the nets. With New Zealand’s 15-man squad announcement looming, head coach Gary Stead has emphasized the importance of this two-week window.

“We’ve got about two weeks from now until we name that side,” Stead stated to New Zealand media. “We’re going to give him every chance to use that full amount of time. He’s in full rehab mode, he’s back batting in the nets again, which is great to see.”

Despite the promising progress, Stead remains cautiously optimistic, acknowledging that Williamson still has substantial work ahead to reach the desired fitness level.

Kane Williamson boasts an impressive track record in one-day international cricket, having scored over 6,500 runs. He also captained New Zealand in their unforgettable, albeit heartbreaking, defeat to England in the 2019 World Cup final.

New Zealand’s World Cup journey is set to commence with a match against England in Ahmedabad on October 5. As part of his rehabilitation process, Williamson is currently with the squad on their white-ball tour of England.

Stead emphasized the importance of considering the long-term health of the captain, saying, “Of course we want him at the World Cup, but there is that bigger picture that we want Kane Williamson fit for the rest of his career. There will be honest conversations that Kane and I will have around exactly where he is at.”

In related news, New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has opted to withdraw from the Twenty 20 squad for the upcoming series against England, which commences on Wednesday. Neesham’s decision is driven by his impending responsibilities as he prepares to return home for the birth of his first child.