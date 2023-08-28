Lawyer Imaan Mazari re-arrested after release from Adiala Jail

Lawyer Imaan Mazari has been re-arrested from outside Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi as soon as she was released after securing a post arrest bail earlier in the day.

A few hours ago, the Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad had approved the post-arrest bail petitions of lawyer Imaan Mazari and former MNA Ali Wazir, and ordered that they be released.

However, as soon as the lawyer got out of the jail, she was arrested again. She was arrested in a case registered in the Bhara Kahu police station. The police said the case was registered under the anti-terrorism law.

The two were granted bails in exchange for surety bonds worth Rs30,000 each.

Mazari and Wazir were arrested on charges of issuing threats, incitement and sedition.

On August 26, the ATC had rejected the police’s request for further physical remand of Imaan Mazari and Ali Wazir and sent both to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

Also Read: Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir sent to Adiala Jail on judicial remand

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqernain of the Anti-Terrorism Court heard the case of sedition, threatening and incitement against Mazari and Wazir.

The prosecutor had told the court that the voice-matching and photogrammatical tests had been conducted, while the transcripts of their speeches were yet to be produced.

They sought further remand of Imaan Mazari and Ali Wazir.

The judge inquired what the investigation officer did during the three days given for the purpose.

On not getting a suitable answer, the court sent Mazari and Wazir to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

On August 20, Imaan, a human rights lawyer and the daughter of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari, was arrested early morning from her residence in Islamabad.

Also Read: Lawyer Imaan Mazari arrested by Islamabad police

In a tweet around 4am, the former human rights minister claimed that policewomen, plainclothes people and “Rangers types” took away her daughter after breaking down the front door of the house the two lived in.

She claimed that the security officials also took away the security cameras installed in the house as well as Imaan’s laptop and mobile phone.

The former minister tweeted that on being asked who they had come for they “dragged” her daughter out, who she claims was not even allowed to change her “night clothes”.

Calling the act an “abduction” and state fascism, Ms Mazari said all of this happened without any warrant or legal procedure.

Earlier, Imaan had tweeted from her account that “unknown persons” were breaking down the security cameras of their home, banging the gate and jumped over it.