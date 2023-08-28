Verdict on Imran Khan’s appeal against sentence to be announced at 11am tomorrow

The Islamabad High Court has resumed hearing PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s appeal against his sentence in the Toshakhana criminal case.

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri is conducting the hearing.

The court has asked the lawyer of the election commission, Amjad Pervaiz, to present arguments.

He was unable to attend the previous hearing due to his poor health.

The chief justice had ordered Pervaiz to ensure his presence at the next hearing. The court had remarked that if he remained absent, a verdict will be pronounced based on the record available.

Imran Khan’s legal team comprising Latif Khosa, Salman Akram Raja, Gohar Ali Khan, Ali Zafar, Sher Afzal Marwat are present in the courtroom.

The PTI chief’s sisters Aleema and Uzma Khan are also present in court.

Barrister Gohar requested for a meeting with his client Imran Khan.

The IHC chief justice said that the court will announce a verdict on the appeal today.

Election commission’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz said the PTI chairman concealed the Toshakhana information in his asset details. He then opposed the appeal for suspension of Imran Khan’s sentence.

The counsel said it is necessary to issue a notice to the public prosecutor in the case. He also referred to the Rahul Gandhi case.

Pervaiz said that in the Rahul Gandhi case also a two-year sentence was announced on a private complaint. Gandhi had appealed against the sentence that was rejected.

He further argued that there is no mention of making the complainant a party in an application seeking suspension of a sentence in the Criminal Procedure Code.

The hearing should not proceed without issuing notices to the state and hearing their side, Amjad Pervaiz requested.

He also referred to the Parvez Elahi case, adding he is not yet opposing the plea for suspension of sentence and only stressing on issuing notice to the public prosecutor.

The chief justice remarked that a complainant is never made a party in NAB cases. The state does not appear in NAB cases and a bureau prosecutor is heard, the counsel responded.

The law does not mention the word complainant, only the state is mentioned, the ECP lawyer contended.

Amjad Pervaiz said there is not a single judgment where a complaint of corrupt practices has been filed with the magistrate.

The other party said the complaint cannot be sustained as it was not filed before the correct forum, he stated, adding that it is not true and the situation is completely the opposite.

They have also harassed the judge who delivered the verdict in the Toshakhana case, the ECP counsel claimed, adding that the defence has adopted the stance that this is the first case in which the suspect was not given the opportunity to defend himself.

All the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan unanimously approved filing of the complaint in their decision, the lawyer remarked.

If the commission had instructed its secretary, that would have been a different matter, the chief justice remarked. Here, the commission instructed the office.

Amjad Pervaiz said the draft of this complaint was approved by the election commission, adding that the full commission approved the complaint.

Counsel Amjad Pervaiz said the trial court declared the PTI chairman’s witnesses irrelevant. This case against Imran Khan is about wrong declaration.

The chief justice asked if the asset details submitted with the election commission were public documents.

The court then reserved its verdict.

Amjad Pervaiz said the trial court held 44 hearings out of which Imran Khan only appeared in four.

The court staff said the verdict will be pronounced tomorrow morning at 11.

On the other hand, on August 26, a team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigated Imran Khan in Attock Jail in the US cipher case.

The former prime minister was questioned about the alleged disappearance of the cipher. According to sources, the FIA cybercrime team under the leadership of Deputy Director Ayaz investigated Imran Khan.

The suspect was questioned for more than an hour regarding the illegal use and disappearance of the cipher.

An FIR in the cipher case was registered against him, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other party leaders under the Official Secrets Act and the PPC over illegal use of and misplacement of the cipher.

Imran Khan is serving a sentence in Attock Jail in the Toshakhana criminal case, awarded by the sessions court of Islamabad.