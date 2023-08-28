Imran Khan’s appeal against sentence to be taken up shortly

The Islamabad High Court is all set to take up once again PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s appeal against his sentence in the Toshakhana criminal case.

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri are scheduled to hear the appeal at 11am.

The court has asked the lawyer of the election commission, Amjad Pervaiz, to present arguments.

He was unable to attend the previous hearing due to his poor health.

The chief justice has ordered Pervaiz to ensure his presence at the next hearing. The court had remarked that if he remained absent, a verdict will be pronounced based on the record available.

On the other hand, on August 26, a team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigated Imran Khan in Attock Jail in the US cipher case.

The former prime minister was questioned about the alleged disappearance of the cipher. According to sources, the FIA cybercrime team under the leadership of Deputy Director Ayaz investigated Imran Khan.

The suspect was questioned for more than an hour regarding the illegal use and disappearance of the cipher.

An FIR in the cipher case was registered against him, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other party leaders under the Official Secrets Act and the PPC over illegal use of and misplacement of the cipher.

Imran Khan is serving a sentence in Attock Jail in the Toshakhana criminal case, awarded by the sessions court of Islamabad.