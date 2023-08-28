Why Japanese seafood facing boycott by key countries?

In the bustling streets of Hong Kong’s Central district, the allure of high-end Japanese sushi restaurants remains undiminished, despite brewing controversy over Japanese seafood.

With diners paying up to $150 for a tasting menu, it appears that most patrons are undeterred by recent events unfolding in the seas.

The root of this escalating international dispute lies in Japan’s decision to release over 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.

This move has ignited a fierce reaction from China, the world’s second-largest economy, which swiftly responded by banning all seafood imports from Japan, a significant extension of previous restrictions imposed on Fukushima seafood imports following the 2011 nuclear disaster.

Hong Kong joins boycott

Hours before China’s announcement, Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese city, imposed its own ban on aquatic product imports from ten Japanese regions, including Tokyo and Fukushima.

While diners in Hong Kong seem largely unperturbed, the response within mainland China has been markedly different.

Chinese media, both traditional and social, have been flooded with outrage over Japan’s actions. A Weibo hashtag condemning the wastewater release garnered over 800 million views within hours of the announcement. China argues that the ban is necessary to prevent the risk of radioactive contamination in food and accuses Japan of being “selfish and irresponsible.”

The strength of this response is rooted in a long history of animosity between China and Japan, fueled by historical conflicts and maritime territorial disputes. Calls for boycotts against Japanese products are not uncommon, often emerging when historical grievances resurface or territorial disputes escalate.

China the largest buyer

This dispute is particularly concerning for Japan, as China is its largest buyer of seafood exports. The international community has voiced concerns about the safety of the released water, despite Japanese assurances that it has been adequately treated.

China, in particular, contends that this release poses a threat to marine life and human health. Chinese officials have not ruled out further actions and have warned Japan to bear the consequences of its actions.

While China is not the sole recipient of Japanese seafood exports, it is a significant market. Japanese officials fear that China may expand restrictions on Japanese seafood imports, possibly even implementing a blanket ban. This move could have significant economic implications for Japan, as seafood exports make up a substantial portion of its trade with China.

As this dispute unfolds, tensions between the two Asian giants continue to rise, raising concerns not only for trade relations but also for the delicate geopolitical balance in the region. Japan seeks scientific discussions with China to address its concerns, but the situation remains volatile, with the release of treated radioactive water scheduled to begin in the coming weeks and extend over several decades.