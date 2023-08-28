Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Met Department says magnitude of tremors was recorded 5.2 on Richter scale, epicenter Hindukush region
Abdul Rahman Aug 28, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: file
Photo: file

An earthquake rocked the northwestern parts of the country early on Monday morning.

Tremors were reported from Peshawar and several other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Malakand, Swat, Chitral and Dir.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Islamabad, the magnitude of the tremors recorded on the Richter scale was 5.2.

Its depth was reported at 184 kilometres and the epicentre according to the seismic monitoring centre was the Hindukush region in Afghanistan.

However, according to the US Geological Survey that monitors earthquakes worldwide, the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 4.8, and its epicentre was 47km east of Farkhar district of Afghanistan.

The USGS reported that the depth of the tremors was 187.3km.

Afghanistan

earthquake

khyber pakhtunkhwa

richter scale

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular