Earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

An earthquake rocked the northwestern parts of the country early on Monday morning.

Tremors were reported from Peshawar and several other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Malakand, Swat, Chitral and Dir.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Islamabad, the magnitude of the tremors recorded on the Richter scale was 5.2.

Its depth was reported at 184 kilometres and the epicentre according to the seismic monitoring centre was the Hindukush region in Afghanistan.

However, according to the US Geological Survey that monitors earthquakes worldwide, the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 4.8, and its epicentre was 47km east of Farkhar district of Afghanistan.

The USGS reported that the depth of the tremors was 187.3km.