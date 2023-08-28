From Gold Coast to world stage: Neeraj Chopra’s incredible athletics journey

In a stunning journey of dedication and excellence, Neeraj Chopra, India’s shining star in javelin throw, has added another glorious chapter to his illustrious career.

With an astonishing throw of 88.17 meters, Neeraj Chopra has clinched the coveted title of World Champion in track and field, marking India’s first-ever gold medal in this prestigious competition.

Golden Beginnings: CWG and Asian Games triumphs

Neeraj Chopra’s meteoric rise in the world of athletics began with a historic victory at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, where he became the first Indian javelin thrower to secure a gold medal.

The journey continued with Neeraj’s exceptional performance at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, where he clinched another gold medal with a remarkable throw of 88.06 meters. This victory not only made him the first Indian javelin thrower to achieve such a feat but also set a national record at the time.

Tokyo 2021: Olympic Gold and Historic Milestones

However, it was in Tokyo 2021 that Neeraj Chopra etched his name in the annals of history. With a breathtaking throw of 87.58 meters, he secured a gold medal at the Olympic Games, becoming only the second individual gold medalist for India in the history of the Olympics.

This victory made him the first Indian track and field athlete to achieve such an honor.

Diamond League Dominance: Lausanne and Zurich

Neeraj’s dominance continued in 2022 when he triumphed at the Lausanne Diamond League meet, becoming the first Indian to win a Diamond League event with a throw of 89.08 meters.

He further solidified his legacy by winning the Diamond League trophy at the Zurich Final 2022, making him the first Indian athlete to achieve this milestone.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Silver Lining

The crowning glory came at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, USA, where Neeraj Chopra added a silver medal to his collection.

His remarkable throw of 88.13 meters in the medal round not only made him the first Indian to win a silver medal at the world athletics championships but also ended India’s 19-year medal drought in the competition.

Neeraj Chopra: A legend in the making

Neeraj Chopra’s journey from a CWG gold medalist to a world champion is a testament to his unwavering determination, remarkable talent, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

He has not only made India proud but has also cemented his place as one of the world’s most formidable javelin throwers. As the nation celebrates this historic achievement, Neeraj Chopra’s name will forever be synonymous with excellence in Indian athletics.