Arshad Nadeem creates history by winning silver medal at World Championship

Arshad Nadeem registered his name in the history books on Sunday, as he became the first Pakistani to win a medal at the World Athletics Championship, in Budapest, Hungary.

The ace Javelin Thrower from Pakistan competed very well against India’s Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra, who won gold medal with 88.17 metre throw.

Arshad Nadeem threw at the distance of 87.82 metres in his third throw, whereas he made another throw above 87 metres in his fourth attempt.

It was first time in the history of Pakistan and India that there were four players from the sub-continent in final eight players.

Arshad Nadeem had not competed in any event before World Championship this year, as he missed Asian Championship due to an injury.

He had won gold medal at Commonwealth Games in 2022 with throw of 90 metres, something that Neeraj Chopra has not achieved so far.