KP LG bye-elections: Independent candidates clinch majority seats

The polling on the vacant local government seats in 65 villages and neighbourhoods of 21 districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held on Sunday peacefully in which independent candidates clinched 40 seats.

The polling started at 8am and continued till 5pm without any interruption.

Below are the unofficial and unverified results:

SAMAA TV reported, 256 polling stations were set up in the province by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with at least 102 for males, 89 for females, and 65 for joint stations.

As per ECP, around 208,964 are male and 176,871 are female voters – out of the total 385,835 – in the districts where elections are held.