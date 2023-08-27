Days after Chandrayaan-3 landed on Moon, 4 Dalit Hung Upside Down in India

India Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the dark side of the moon and the whole world celebrated while Pakistan congratulated arch-rival New Delhi but the minorities in Modi’s India have been facing the worst-ever discrimination in India’s history.

Hardly a few days after India’s lunar victory, four Dalit men were allegedly hanged upside down from a tree and beaten up with sticks by six persons on suspicion of stealing a goat and some pigeons in a village in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, police said on Sunday.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, following which the police on Saturday arrested one person in connection with the attack. ‘Five others are absconding’, an Ahmednagar police official said.

A shutdown was observed in Haregaon village in Shrirampur taluka on Sunday in protest against the incident.

Blot on humanity

Opposition Congress has termed the incident as a “blot” on humanity and the fallout of “hate” being spread by BJP.

On August 25, a group of six persons from the village allegedly went to the homes of four Dalit men, all in their 20s, and forced them to accompany them, the official said.

