Yumna and Wahaj slay together in the latest brand shoot

Pakistani actors Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, who recently played the lead characters in the drama serial “Tere Bin” got together again for a designer brand shoot.

The best on-screen couple as rated by the netizens have already garnered themselves a huge fanbase, leading them to be seen together more often than usual.

A designer recently launched their latest collection featuring the two favs of the viewers, despite the eye-catching collection, fans were more focused on the mesmerizing and subtle chemistry between Yumna and Wahaj.

An elegant display of affection and fashion together is always an eye candy for fans, it has been a popular practice in the fashion industry. Wahaj Ali was seen adorning a subtle white embroidered kurta whilst Yumna Zaidi stunned in a golden-on-golden outfit. Her sleek hairstyle and perfect dewy make-up left fans in awe.

The complete shoot is yet to be revealed, though the few-second teasers provided, did not seem enough for the “YumHaj” fans as they kept asking for more clips and snippets.

With a royal setting and an elite vibe, the “Tere Bin” stars provided a wholesome aura for the “Meerasim” fans in the latest shoot, Yumna’s soft looks and innocent expressions with Wahaj’s strong and powerful persona complete the definition of perfection.

Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi were last seen together in 7th Sky Entertainment’s “Tere Bin” where their chemistry was the ultimate. They gained immense popularity from that show. Fans were still seen missing their favourites Meerab and Murtasim together. Their recent fashion shoot has given them something to hold onto again until the production house announces their next project together soon.