Saudi sandstorm videos go viral: Weather red alert issued

Multiple regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) are witnessing rocky weather as videos went viral of pilgrims searching for shelter among Makkah’s rainstorms.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Wednesday morning issued a red alert in the province and some parts of the Kingdom.

The weather analyst at the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) Aqeel Al-Aqeel has confirmed that there are 4 days remaining for the summer season to end in accordance with meteorology.

He made these remarks while speaking to Al-Ekhbariya. He expected that the weather fluctuation will start during the upcoming days. Al-Aqeel said that the autumn season will start with the beginning of the month of September.

This period is considered as a transitional period, where the weather fluctuation abounds. The temperatures will start to drop gradually and slowly until the end of September, Al-Aqeel noted.

He pointed out that the harshness of weather fluctuation increases during the transitional periods. During the transitional period, heavy rains are expected to fall on the southern regions of the Kingdom during the upcoming days, Al-Aqeel said.

Most regions of Saudi Arabia, especially the regions of Makkah, Madinah, and the southern regions of the Kingdom, witnessed moderate to heavy rains and storms accompanied by active winds and dust.