Hareem Shah releases video of alleged wife of Captain (retd) Safdar

Pakistani TikTok influencer Hareem Shah on Sunday released a video of a woman who claims to be the wife of Captain (retd) Safdar – husband of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz.

The video clip comes after Hareem Shah’s warning earlier in the day.

In the video shared on platform ‘X’, Hareem Shah claimed that the woman in the 35-second clip is ‘Zarina Safdar’.

She went on to write that alleged couple also has a son whose name is Azan Safdar.

The woman can be seen crying in the video while saying that “I am crying today because of you”.

She adds, “You have broken my heart .. I am not part of your life anymore.”

The alleged wife of Captain (retd) Safdar said, “Go .. You can do whatever you like now .. One day you will recognize my worth .. My happiness and everything has been destroyed because of you .. Inshallah [by Allah’s will] now God will avenge you on my behalf.”

The video ends with a photo of the woman and her child.

It is noteworthy that the woman does not mention the names of Captain (retd) Safdar or Maryam Nawaz in the entire video.

The TikToker suggested that Maryam or her husband should deny allegations if the woman in the video is lying.