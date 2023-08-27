Fans go gaga over Farjaad and Umeed’s adorable chemistry in ‘Fairytale 2’

Pakistani drama “Fairytrale 2” has garnered immense fandom, after the recent episode fans have expressed their love and joy in a fascinating way.

The drama serial featuring Sehar Khan and Hamza Sohail as Umeed and Farjaad respectively, recently went viral again with its vibrant and lively scenes from Farmeed’s wedding events.

Fans expressed immense love and praise for their favourite duo as they danced and laughed their way to their heart, in the recent episode Umeed’s stupid questions were answered adorably by her husband-to-be Farjaad. The chemistry they share is unmatchable and the kind of bond they adhere to is more like a friendship turned into love.

Farjaad respecting Umeed’s wishes and dancing with her on their mehndi night is what caught everyone’s attention, while their mesmerizing moments when Umeed wanted reassurance, whilst Farjaad provided her with something more than that which was golden words, describing her importance in his life.

Fans have been drooling over the couple’s adorable understanding and lovely little fights that do to keep themselves entertained.

Many were seen sharing their favourite snippets and clips from the recent episode with the captions expressing their relatability with the scenes and characters.