Britney Spears not ready to settle with father amid health rumours

Amid rumours of her father’s health issues and her ongoing divorce, Britney Spears is reportedly not contemplating a reconciliation with her estranged father, Jamie Spears.

The pop sensation, known for hits like “Toxic,” once expressed her desire for her father’s involvement in her controversial 13-year conservatorship. However, recent speculation suggested she was considering reaching out to him, as he is believed to be suffering from health complications arising from a knee replacement surgery he had 16 years ago. This surgery has allegedly resulted in multiple hospitalizations for the 71-year-old.

Despite these rumours, an insider has refuted claims of a potential reconciliation between Britney and her father. The source emphasized that while Britney is on a journey of healing, reuniting with Jamie is not on the horizon.

Speculation previously circulated that Britney was inclined to connect with Jamie due to his health issues, including an upcoming operation on September 2nd. He has reportedly lost over 25 pounds in relation to his health struggles.

Since the termination of her conservatorship in November 2021, Britney has maintained contact with only one family member—her older brother, Bryan Spears. Bryan has temporarily moved in with her at her Los Angeles mansion, providing support alongside a therapist.

Despite previous reports of Britney briefly reuniting with her mother, Lynne Spears, in May, the relationship reportedly remains strained, reflecting lingering hurt. Britney’s recent divorce filing from her husband, Sam Asghari, also contributed to her reported feelings of isolation.

As Britney navigates through her personal challenges, her focus appears to be on her healing journey and close connections, rather than reconciling with estranged family members.