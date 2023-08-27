‘Gadar 2’ crosses ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Baahubali 2’ in 17 Days

In a phenomenal display of box office prowess, “Gadar 2,” starring Sunny Deol, has risen to remarkable success, solidifying its position as the third highest-grossing Hindi release.

With a staggering collection of 4.4 billion in India, the film has not only overtaken KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) in just 16 days but is also rapidly closing in on the 45 billion mark.

Reaching remarkable milestones, “Gadar 2” has secured its position within the 5 billion club, following only Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” and SS Rajamouli’s “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.” The Anil Sharma-directed film is anticipated to achieve the coveted 4.5b mark today (Sunday), setting a new record by accomplishing this feat within an astounding 17 days. In comparison, “Pathaan” achieved the 4.5 billion milestone in 18 days, while “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” (Hindi) reached it in 20 days.

The film’s spectacular performance has ignited expectations of it surpassing the 5 billion mark by the end of the week, benefiting from the absence of major releases apart from “Dream Girl 2.”

However, amidst the triumph, the film has encountered a controversy as music composer Uttam Singh accused the makers of using his work without permission. The dispute revolves around two songs titled ‘Udd Ja Kaale Kaava’ and ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’. Anil Sharma, responding to these allegations, expressed his surprise at Singh’s statement, stating that he had shown all the songs to Uttamji. Sharma affirmed that the rights were with the label and emphasized his longstanding relationship with Singh.

“Gadar 2” is a sequel to the 2001 hit film “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.” The storyline follows Sunny Deol’s character, Tara Singh, a truck driver, as he ventures across the border to rescue his son from Pakistan, echoing the context of the partition of India in 1947. The film’s unprecedented success showcases its strong resonance with audiences and solidifies its place as one of the most impactful releases in recent times.