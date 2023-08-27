Harry Styles to join Avengers as Eros in MCU?

Amid the intricate tapestry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a viral theory has surfaced, speculating on the potential role of Harry Styles’ character Eros in the Avengers’ battle against Kang variants.

Following Harry Styles’ MCU debut as Eros in 2023’s “Eternals,” directed by Chloe Zhao, fans are eagerly awaiting news about his future within the expansive Marvel universe. Eros, the brother of the formidable antagonist Thanos, possesses intriguing powers and a vibrant storyline. As anticipation grows, the theory posits that Eros could become a pivotal member of the Avengers in upcoming projects.

The MCU is currently crafting the Multiverse Saga, which will ultimately culminate in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.” These films will assemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to confront various Kang iterations. The theory suggests that Harry Styles’ Eros could play a crucial role in these endeavours, utilizing his distinct abilities to aid in the fight.

Eros boasts super strength and the power of flight, but his most distinctive ability lies in telepathically manipulating the brain’s pleasure centres. This power could prove vital in the battle against the multitude of Kangs expected in “The Kang Dynasty.” In the comics, Eros has allied with the Avengers, fighting alongside them to thwart adversaries.

While the theory sparks excitement among fans, it remains to be seen whether the MCU will incorporate Harry Styles’ Eros into the upcoming films. As the MCU continually expands its universe and storylines, the possibility of Styles’ character joining the Avengers adds an intriguing layer to the evolving saga.

As the MCU journey continues to unfold, fans will undoubtedly keep a keen eye on any updates regarding Harry Styles’ involvement in future projects, particularly in the context of the monumental battles against Kang and his variants.