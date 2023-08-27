Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora defy breakup rumours with Sunday lunch date

Amid swirling rumours of a breakup, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, the popular Bollywood couple, have reaffirmed their togetherness by stepping out for a casual Sunday lunch.

View this post on Instagram

The duo’s relationship has been a subject of speculation in the past, and recent reports have fueled breakup rumours, hinting at Arjun Kapoor’s involvement with social media influencer and actor Kusha Kapila.

Putting these speculations to rest, Arjun and Malaika were photographed leaving a restaurant in Mumbai after their lunch date. Malaika sported an all-white ensemble, while Arjun went for a relaxed look with an all-black T-shirt and jeans. The couple’s stylish sunglasses, which previously made an appearance on Malaika’s Instagram stories, added an extra touch of flair to their outing.

Malaika Arora further fueled confirmation of their relationship by sharing a photo of her and Arjun Kapoor’s sunglasses placed on the restaurant table. The image was captioned, “Sunny Days r here again…”

Amidst the rumour mill, Arjun was spotted engaging with Malaika’s latest Instagram post through comments, reaffirming their connection.

Contrary to the breakup speculation, their outing indicates that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are very much together and remain unaffected by external rumours. The alleged involvement of Kusha Kapila in their story was met with their collective disapproval.

Reports about Malaika unfollowing some members of Arjun’s family on social media and her cryptic Instagram story mentioning ‘change’ and letting go of the past added to the speculation. However, their appearance together and Malaika’s social media activity seem to affirm that their relationship is intact.