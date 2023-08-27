Police arrested man who tortured his father in Pakpattan over 4-kanal property ‘dispute’

Pakpattan Police arrested two accused including a man involved in brutally beating his bed-ridden father over a property dispute.

Accused Fahad brutally tortured his father Ghulam Farid along with person Zulfikar.

A video clip of brutal torture on elderly person went viral in which victim’s son kicked, punched, slapped and tortured his father him with shoes.

Pakpattan Police said two accused including victim’s son has been arrested.

An FIR has been lodged on behalf of victim Ghulam Farid.