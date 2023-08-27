Why you should stop washing your car with brush

Automatic car washes may seem like the quickest and easiest way to get your car clean, but they can actually damage your car’s paint.

The spinning brushes in these washes can cause micro-marring or swirl marks, which are small scratches that are difficult to see but can be felt with your fingertips.

These scratches can make your car’s paint look dull and faded, and they can also make it more vulnerable to rust.

If you want to avoid damaging your car’s paint, it’s best to wash it yourself.

Here are a few tips for washing your car without scratching it.

Don’t use a brush. Brushes can scratch your car’s paint, even if they’re soft-bristled. Instead, use a microfiber cloth or wash mitt. Microfiber is soft and won’t scratch your paint.

Use the two-bucket method. This is a technique that helps to prevent dirt and debris from being transferred from one section of your car to another.

Fill one bucket with clean water and the other bucket with soapy water. Dip your wash mitt in the soapy water, then rinse it in the clean water before washing each section of your car.

Wash your car in the shade. If you wash your car in direct sunlight, the soap can dry quickly, leaving streaks and watermarks.

Dry your car thoroughly. Wet car paint is more vulnerable to scratches, so it’s important to dry your car thoroughly after washing it. Use a soft, clean towel to dry your car.

Here are some additional tips to help you get a great car wash at home.