Youth shot by his ‘uncle’ after argument over electricity bill

A man shot and injured his nephew after having a quarrel between relatives over the hefty electricity bill of house located at Sea Road in Faisalabad

The injured youth is in a critical condition.

Arsalan quarreled with his aunt over the excessive electricity bill but the heated argument led towards use of firearms. Police said that the victim’s uncle got angry and opened fire at his nephew.

“The accused is absconding from the spot and will be arrested soon,” Police said.

Earlier, an audit report of the financial year 2022-23 had revealed several factors that contributed to a surge in electricity bills and basic tariffs – attributing ‘non-standard plants, permanent defaulters, capitation payment, and electricity theft’.

According to the report, distribution companies sent out bills totaling a staggering Rs2,302 billion to consumers during the financial year. However, the amount recovered was significantly lower, amounting to only 1,849 billion rupees, resulting in a substantial shortfall for the distribution companies.