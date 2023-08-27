Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 07PM | 27 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 07PM | 27 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Aug 27, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 07PM | 27 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Emergency meeting on electricity bills crisis ends with decision on formation of task force Why you should stop washing your car with brush Jahangir Tareen distributes relief goods among flood victims Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Imran Khan likely to appear in LHC today in ECP protest case No consultation possible on Punjab, KP polls, ECP tells President Alvi KPO attack death toll rises to 5, as injured SSU official martyred