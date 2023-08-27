Jahangir Tareen distributes relief goods among flood victims

Relief goods were distributed among flood victims in Jhok Janan area of Punjab on behalf of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen on Sunday.

IPP leaders including Nazir Baloch and Kainat Raza, distributed ration, shelters, and essential relief materials to the victims.

Local leaders of the party including Nadeem Khan Ghallu and Malik Shahnawaz Kaliyar were also present.

Tareen’s spokesperson said that more relief goods would be distributed in other flood-hit areas tomorrow.

He also assured the flood-affected people of full support from the IPP.