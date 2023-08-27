IPP President urges govt to waive off electricity bills up to 200 units

Istehkam-e-Pakistan IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday said that IPP will not receive electricity bill up to 300 units after coming into power.

Abdul Aleem Khan demanded the interim government to show mercy on the poor citizens and provide relief.

He said direct tax should be levied and collected considering the financial status of the privileged.

The IPP President said the government should make electricity free for up to 200 units and petrol cheaper for motorcycles.

He added ,“It is not fair to charge the same price of petrol from a motorcycle and a big vehicle.”

Read More: Masses being deprived of right to live, says Abdul Aleem Khan