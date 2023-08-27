Law ministry denounces social media campaign against IHC CJ

Law ministry denounced a social media campaign against Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Aamir Farooq.

Law Ministry said that criticism of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court on social media is condemnable and political parties should refrain from attacks on national institutions.

Earlier IHC CJ Aamir Farooq dismissed the petition of Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi to participate in the case proceedings through video-link.

Imran Khan pleaded: “The petitioner is facing multiple inquiries/investigations and criminal cases pending mostly in Islamabad but also in other parts of the country. In the referred backdrop, he has filed the instant petition seeking the following prayer.”

“It is, therefore, most respectfully prayed that the Respondents may kindly be directed to make arrangements for the participation and appearance of the Petitioner in all cases within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court or under the administrative arrangements of the State anywhere in the country through video-link.

“In the alternative, as regards cases in the Islamabad Capital Territory the Respondents may kindly be directed to conduct hearings at the Federal Judicial Complex at such times as are likely to cause minimal disruption to other judicial work.

“The Respondent State and the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad may kindly be directed to provide comprehensive security to the Petitioner within the Islamabad Capital Territory as W.P. No.839/2023 2 well as on the motorways and the national highways, particularly at the time of Court appearances. Any other order deemed to be just and appropriate may also kindly be passed.”

Reading of the above-mentioned prayer shows that petitioner principally wants his attendance to be marked in various investigations and inquiries as well as criminal Courts through video-link and in the alternative to have hearings conducted at the Federal Judicial Complex and not at F-8 Kachehri, as the latter area poses security concerns. The petition was dismissed.