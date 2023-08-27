Steve Harvey apologized for a Twitter post about comedians

Comedian Steven Harvey apologized for the post which was tweeted from his Twitter account, that too was posted from the employee, asking followers to name a comedian they don’t “find funny at all.”

The post drew widespread condemnations that eventually led to an apology from Steve Harvey.

“Somebody that works for me on my Twitter put a statement out that was totally negative. I gotta take responsibility for it ‘cause they work for me, but the engagement was talking about ‘name a comedian you don’t think is funny.’ Why would I do something like that?” he asked rhetorically.

According to Revolt, it got over a million views before being removed from his account.

Steve Harvey wants you to know that his Twitter post about unfunny comedians came from an employee — not him.

In a video, Steve stated that he was on a fishing trip at the time and never authorized the post.

“That don’t even make no damn sense,” he continued. “My whole brand is to be motivational, and I’mma turn around a say something like that? You don’t know where these young people [are] at in they career, man. They could be coming up or anything. I’m all about positivity; I would’ve never done nothing like that.”