Suspects in Khairpur minor death case released, arrested again on ‘media reports’

In an astounding turn of events in the horrific case of torture and death of minor domestic worker in Ranipur at the haveli of a pir, the suspects arrested over abetment and facilitation released earlier in the day were re-arrested a short while later after the news of their release was reported in the media.

All five facilitators, including a former SHO Amir Chaang, former Ranipur hospital medical superintendent Dr Ali Hassan, head muharrar Muhammad Khan and Dr Abdul Fateh Memon, were sent to the lock up again.

Sanitary worker Imtiaz was also released earlier and later arrested again.

The police claimed that the suspects proved their innocence, but have not been released yet.

The suspects are still being interrogated, police said.

The investigation office had earlier said the suspects were released as they presented the evidence of their innocence. He added that the suspects were still part of the investigation.

The four suspects have been accused of concealing facts, concealing the crime and neglecting their obligation.

The investigation officer said none of the suspects were ever produced in court. No investigation report was also produced. The suspects were accused of concealing facts, facilitating the murder of the minor Fatima and other charges.

They presented evidence to prove their innocence during the investigation.

The Khairpur police set all the suspects free without any investigation allegedly due to political pressure.