Shoaib Akhtar-biopic ‘Rawalpindi Express’ shooting complete

UAE-based Q Film Productions has announced the completion of the shooting phase for the highly anticipated biopic of Pakistani cricket legend, Shoaib Akhtar, titled Rawalpindi Express.

The production company released a teaser of the film with spectacular visuals, great cinematography and a star-studded cast.

Despite the challenges posed to the filmmakers, the production house remains steadfast and proud to unveil an intense cinematic teaser, offering a glimpse of the star-studded cast.

Addressing the recent uncertainties surrounding the film’s production, Kafeel Anwar, producer of Rawalpindi Express and Managing Director of Q Film Productions, remarked, “Completing the production of this film was not an easy task. When you are producing a film about a legend as big as Shoaib Akhtar, the margin of error is zero. We were fortunate to build a dedicated team in Pakistan that worked tirelessly to bring it to completion. Shoaib Akhtar is a larger than life personality with a worldwide fan base, so we had to ensure that we got it right.”

The filmmakers reassure the public that they possess all legal rights to produce and release this film.

Anwar stated, “If we didn’t have legal rights, we wouldn’t have been able to complete the production.”

Regarding the release of the film, Anwar stated that it will be released internationally later this year.

The Shoaib Akhtar biopic features an exceptional ensemble cast, with Mirza Gohar Rasheed in the lead. Other distinguished actors contributing to this outstanding film include Iron Man famed Pakistani-Hollywood actor Faran Tahir, the legendary Salman Shahid, veteran actor Usman Pirzada, Saleem Mairaj, a notable figure in Pakistani cinema; Rabita Ali, making her feature film debut; Adnan Shah Tipu, celebrated at the 76th Cannes Film Festival; and Rahim Pardesi, known for his versatility as a YouTuber, singer, actor, and host.

Collectively, this exceptional cast forms the core of the Rawalpindi Express biopic, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Faraz Qaiser, the director of Rawalpindi Express, shares his excitement, stating, “Completing the shooting of our dream project fills me with both thrill and satisfaction. Crafting a biopic is a true filmmaker’s challenge. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Shoaib Akhtar, who personally recounted his life story and adversities. As the movie’s director, I shouldered the immense responsibility of translating his narrative into a compelling cinematic journey. I firmly believe we’ve achieved that goal. The ultimate verdict, however, rests with the audience.”

“It was an enormous undertaking, spanning a comprehensive 68 days of filming, involving a team of over 250 individuals comprising the cast and crew. This endeavor also marked an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to direct some of the most exceptional talents from the international and Pakistani film industry. Every actor delivered precisely what we envisioned for the film,” Faraz elaborated.

The movie is set to capture the incredible journey of the cricketing legend. It aptly derives its title from Shoaib Akhtar’s nickname in the cricketing world, paying homage to his roots in Rawalpindi.

Notably, Akhtar’s world-record-breaking feat of bowling the fastest ball at 161.3 km/h during a 2003 World Cup group match against England further intensifies the anticipation surrounding this cinematic tribute.