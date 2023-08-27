Emergency meeting on electricity bills issue ends with decision on formation of task force

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday chaired an emergency meeting in Islamabad on the energy situation of the country, the price of electricity and consumers’ inflated bills, in the wake of nationwide protests against the frequent hike in power tariff and inflated bills.

The participants were briefed about the power ministry, Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA), and Discos (distribution companies). They also mulled over providing maximum relief to the masses in their electricity bills.

After it was concluded, the interim premier took to his ‘X’ account to share details of the huddle.

He said the participants decided to form a task force comprising the energy and finance ministries to come up with a plan of action to provide relief to the people.

The task force will also look into the issue of free units to government employees.

Interim PM Kakar said that urgent steps will be taken to reduce electricity consumption in government offices while consultations will also be held with the provinces tomorrow.

He vowed that the caretaker government will try to provide maximum relief to the people as soon as possible within its mandate.

Earlier in the meeting, according to ministry’s officials, the electricity tariff is determined by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The power division officials told the meeting that the power prices fluctuate on the basis of Consumer Price Index. KIBOR and fuel price adjustment also impact the power tariff, they added.

The price of imported coal also shot up from Rs51,000 to Rs61,000 per metric, as per the power division. They further said that in the coming year, Rs2 trillion will be spent only for capacity payments.

The representatives also said that the difference in the increase in electricity prices applied to those who used more than 400 units of electricity.

They claimed that the tariff was not increased for 63.5% domestic consumers. Electricity prices for 31.6% of domestic consumers were increased from Rs3 to Rs6.5 per unit.

According to the briefing, the tariff increased by Rs7.5 per unit for only 4.9% of domestic consumers.

The average tariff for domestic consumers increased by Rs3.82, power division officials said. For consumers in other categories, the increase was Rs7.5 per unit.

The officials said that the maximum electricity tariff in July 2022 was Rs31.02 per unit. In August 2023, the electricity rate is Rs33.89 per unit.

After an increase in the tariff for electricity between 50% and 80% in the last one and a half years, the basic tariff has risen by Rs15.

Because of the record-breaking prices, the masses have been riled up and taken to the streets across the country against the authorities.

Protests have broken out in several parts of the country against the inflated power bills where people are getting together and torching their bills, compelling the government to take notice.

On the other hand, the traders of Karachi have warned that if the tariff was not reduced, they will hold a strike. Protests will be held outside the Governor House and all the offices of K-Electric.