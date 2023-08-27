Amid massive countrywide protests, Kakar chairs meeting on electricity prices, inflated bills

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is chairing an emergency meeting in Islamabad on the energy situation of country, the price of electricity and consumers’ inflated bills, in the wake of nationwide protests against the frequent hike in power tariff and inflated bills.

The meeting was briefed about the power ministry, Wapda, and Discos (distribution companies). The participants are also mulling over providing maximum relief to the masses in their electricity bills.

The meeting was briefed by the Water and Power Ministry. They said the electricity tariff is determined by NEPRA.

The Power Division officials told the meeting that the power prices fluctuate on the basis of Consumer Price Index. KIBOR and fule price adjustment also impact the power tariff, they added.

The prime minister had on Saturday directed the Ministry of Energy and power distributions companies to present him a detailed briefing over the issue.

The meeting is expected to mull over the provision of maximum relief to the masses over electricity bills.

Separately, on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the interim prime minister had posted on Saturday that he has summoned an emergency meeting over these issues at the PM House and would hold consultations to provide maximum relief to power consumers.

After an increase in the tariff for electricity between 50% and 80% in the last one and a half years, the basic fare has risen by Rs15.

Because of the record-breaking prices, the masses have been riled up and taken to the streets across the country against the authorities.

Protests have broken out in several parts of the country against the inflated power bills where people are getting together and torching their bills, compelling the PM to take notice.

On the other hand, the traders of Karachi have warned that if the tariff was not reduced, they will hold a countrywide strike. Protests will be held outside the Governor House and all the offices of K-Electric.