In a significant development following Wednesday’s plane crash in the Tver region, Russia’s Investigative Committee has officially confirmed the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner paramilitary group.

This confirmation comes after formal genetic analysis was conducted, shedding light on the tragedy that took the lives of all 10 individuals on board the Embraer private jet.

Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko made the announcement, stating, “Molecular-genetic examinations have been completed as part of the investigation into the plane crash in the Tver region.

According to their results, the identities of all 10 victims were established, and they correspond to the list stated in the flight manifest.“

Among the passengers on the ill-fated flight was Dmitry Utkin, a shadowy figure known for managing Wagner’s operations and reportedly having ties to Russian military intelligence. Utkin’s presence on the plane has raised questions and fueled speculation, given the timing of the crash, occurring precisely two months after Wagner paramilitary forces staged a mutiny against Moscow’s military leadership.

The incident has sparked rumors that the Kremlin may have been involved, leading to intense scrutiny and debate. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the matter during a press conference on Friday, referring to the incident as “tragic” and denouncing rumors of foul play as an “absolute lie.”