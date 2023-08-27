Hareem Shah announces alleged video of Maryam Nawaz set to release today

A mere few days have passed since Hareem Shah, a figure notorious for stirring up controversy on social media, unveiled an alleged dating video of PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif. However, Shah’s actions have now shifted their focus, with the announcement that she intends to release a video involving Maryam Nawaz.

Through a post on the platform X, previously known as Twitter, Shah declared, “I will be unveiling a video featuring Maryam Nawaz at 7 pm. Brace yourselves for the ensuing storm in the Sharif family. See you at 7 pm.”

Hareem Shah first gained notoriety during the tenure of the PTI government, a period marked by her frequent appearances within government premises.

These visits were documented extensively through her TikTok videos, often depicting interactions with high-ranking government officials.

Her uncanny ability to use social media to expose public figures has undoubtedly made her a polarizing presence within Pakistan’s political landscape.

The PML-N, in particular, has been under the spotlight as Shah’s actions have ignited a wave of speculation and anticipation regarding the impending release of the video involving Maryam Nawaz.

As the clock ticks toward the scheduled release time, citizens and political observers alike are awaiting the impact of this new revelation and the potential ramifications it could carry for the Sharif family and the wider political arena.