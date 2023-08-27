Power tariff rose by up to 80% in last year and a half

The increase in electricity prices for various slabs in the country by 50% to 80% during the last one and a half years has perturbed the masses.

The tariff has been increased by Rs15.41 during this period, while the tax on commercial bills is 78% and more than 50% on domestic consumers.

The price of electricity for non-protected domestic consumers increased by 80%. The per-unit fare was raised from Rs13.48 to Rs24.39 with an increase of Rs10.91.

The bills for up to 200 units saw an increase of 60%. The unit that was available for Rs18.95 hiked to Rs30.86 with an increase of Rs11.91.

The tariff for consumers of 300 units was increased by Rs12.91 per unit, from Rs22.14 to Rs35.04.

For consumers of 400 units, the power tariff saw an increase of Rs14.41, and the per-unit cost rose to Rs39.94.

For those using 500 units and above, the tariff was raised by Rs15.41 per unit in one and a half years.

For the users of 700 units and above, the electricity tariff was increased to Rs50.63 per unit.