Khursheed Shah says Rs15 per unit reduction in electricity price possible

Former minister for water resources Syed Khursheed Shah has suggested the government reduce electricity prices, saying a cut of Rs15 per unit is possible.

The PPP leader said the previous PDM coalition government could reduce the electricity tariff by Rs4 per unit, but did not.

He further claimed that a Rs15 per unit slash in power prices is still possible. He says the caretaker government can apply this reduction if it wants.

On the other hand, the former minister has claimed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif cannot return anytime soon, as he is unwell.

He said because of his poor health, Nawaz may not return.

“Shehbaz Sharif may be saying that Nawaz will return in October. But the three-time PM isn’t well, his health can deteriorate at any moment,” he claimed.