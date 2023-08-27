How much electricity price hiked during coalition govt’s tenure?

Over the course of a year and a half under the governance of the previous PDM party, a significant surge in electricity prices, ranging from 50 to 80 percent, has led to mounting challenges for the entire nation.

The escalation in electricity costs has particularly impacted non-protected domestic consumers, who now face an 80% increase in charges.

The cost per unit has jumped from Rs 13.48 to a staggering Rs 24.39, marking a sharp increase of Rs 10.91.

For consumers with monthly consumption bills up to 200 units, the tariff has surged by 60%. Previously set at Rs 18.95, the per-unit cost has soared by Rs 11.91, now reaching Rs 30.86.

Similarly, individuals utilizing 300 units have experienced a tariff increase of Rs 12.91, causing the price per unit to surge from Rs 22.14 to Rs 35.4.

The upward trajectory of electricity rates persists for those with 400 units as well. An elevated increase of Rs 14.41 has led to a per-unit cost of Rs 39.94.

Consumers utilizing 500 units and above have faced a staggering hike of 15.41 per unit over the span of a year and a half.

For high consumption levels exceeding 700 units, an allocation of 50.63 units of electricity has been implemented.

A concerning aspect of this price surge is the imposition of 78% taxes on commercial bills. Shockingly, the tax rate on domestic consumers has escalated to over 50%, intensifying the financial burden on households.

The substantial rise in electricity prices during the tenure of the previous government has ignited debates over affordability and the impact on citizens’ day-to-day lives.

Meanwhile, the business community has issued a stern warning to the government, indicating that if the current electricity bills are not substantially reduced, they will initiate a nationwide strike.

Prominent business leaders hailing from Karachi have outlined their plan of action, detailing an upcoming demonstration outside the Governor House and all K-Electric offices. This display of dissent is aimed at voicing their discontent regarding the exorbitant electricity bills.

The public is closely watching for responses and actions from the current administration to address this pressing concern.