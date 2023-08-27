Brain drain: Over 450,000 Pakistanis moved overseas in 7 months

Pakistan is grappling with a major exodus as more than 450,000 of its citizens have left the country in search of improved job prospects overseas during the first half of 2023, according to official data from the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment.

This alarming trend underscores the ongoing economic challenges facing the nation, pushing educated professionals like Nazeer Ahmed, a young banking professional, to make the difficult decision to leave his job and seek a brighter future abroad.

“The economic conditions and uncertainties left me no choice. I had to find a way out,” Ahmed explained. “The salaried class is working hard, but the disparity between what we earn and what it takes to have a decent life continues to widen.”

Ahmed’s story reflects the experiences of many educated Pakistanis who are increasingly seeking opportunities abroad to escape the country’s persistent economic crisis.

The data from the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment reveals that during the first seven months of 2023 (January to July), 450,110 Pakistanis departed their homeland in pursuit of work opportunities overseas. This diverse group includes individuals from various professional backgrounds and qualifications.

Destination choices

Saudi Arabia emerged as the primary destination for Pakistani migrant workers, with 205,515 choosing the kingdom as their new workplace. The UAE followed closely with 121,745 relocating to the country, known as the ‘second home’ for many Pakistanis. Other Gulf countries, including Oman (34,140), Qatar (35,637), and Bahrain (7,441), also witnessed a significant influx of Pakistani workers.

Credit: Wajid Ali/ Samaa Digital

Beyond the Gulf region, a total of 16,166 opted for Malaysia, while China recorded 990 arrivals from Pakistan. Smaller numbers of Pakistani workers also headed to South Korea, Japan, Cyprus, Germany, the United Kingdom, Greece, Italy, and Romania.

The diversity of professional occupations among the departing workforce is striking. A significant majority is opting for labor-intensive roles as 192,188 individuals went abroad under the Laborer category. Positions such as drivers (96,466), technicians (12,491), salesmen (14,599), and electricians (9,847) also account for notable portions.

Meanwhile, 5,811 agriculturalists, 7,031 carpenters, and 4,998 cooks also sought opportunities abroad. Educated professionals, including engineers, doctors, IT specialists, and accountants, are also emigrating at a faster pace.